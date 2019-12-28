Watchmen Star Regina King Praises Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey Trailer

The star of HBO’s Watchmen is a big fan of her fellow DC Comics heroes, as she made clear in a recent post to social media after seeing the trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Angela Abar AKA Sister Night actress Regina King, who is likely going to earn a lot of awards consideration this year, has shared some love for her DC alumni. And when it comes to a Christmas Day preview, she’s eager to share some love for her fellow hero.

King shared a post on social media that praised the new trailer for Birds of Prey! Check out her post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well this trailer got me hyped! #BirdsOfPrey Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/jufPukjl8i — Regina King (@ReginaKing) December 26, 2019

King has made a lot of waves in Hollywood recently, and she’s earned a ton of geek credibility after her role in Watchmen. As the husband of Cal Abar, she knowingly lived her life as a vigilante and the spouse of a god. And while she ultimately attempted to protect Cal from the nefarious forces that tried to harm him, Angela had to face the powers that disrupted her life, proving herself along the way.

The finale of Watchmen on HBO actually showed Angela being presented with the opportunity to take on the powers of Doctor Manhattan, who was living undercover from public scrutiny as the husband of Angela. While the season ends on a cliffhanger, it’s reasonable to expect that she becomes the true successor to Doctor Manhattan’s power in the Watchmen universe.

Meanwhile, Harley Quinn has catapulted into the DC Comics stratosphere ever since her debut in Batman: The Animated Series. Harley has been a major part of the publishing initiative since then, and has since received her own animated series and is set to feature in her second movie to premiere in theaters.

While it would be fun to see Harley Quinn team up with a brand new version of Doctor Manhattan, we shouldn’t get our hopes up any time soon.