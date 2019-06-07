Watchmen Teasers Appear to Reveal Tim Blake Nelson’s Looking Glass

Fans are anticipating HBO’s take on The Watchmen, and HBO is fueling that fire once more with several new teasers for the upcoming series. Those teasers give us our first look at the newest part of the Watchmen mythos Looking Glass, who will be played by Tim Blake Nelson. Nelson’s character is described as “a good looking cop”, a “native Oklahoman”, and a “top interrogator and behavioral scientist” that also might be a sociopath, and as you can see here, he’s got a mask that certainly gives off an interesting yet definitely creepy vibe.

As the name suggests, Looking Glass’ mask is made of reflective materials, allowing you to see yourself when looking at him, though we aren’t sure if it holds any other abilities or properties. This being Watchmen, we’re sure there’s more to the story of the mysterious character, and you can get an up-close look at him in the videos below.

Recently Nelson revealed a few details regarding his character, stating that even he doesn’t completely understand him, though that’s not a bad thing.

“My character’s name is Looking Glass, and it’s a really interesting, intriguing character,” Nelson told the Empire Film Podcast. “I don’t really completely understand him, and that’s intentional. Damon Lindelof metes out facts about your character as you go along… So I’m learning as I go along with this guy is, and trying to… It’s almost like fresco painting. The clay is always wet.”

Showrunner Damon Lindelof is using the original material as a foundation, but as we see with Looking Glass, will build upon that foundation with new characters, concepts, and more.

“Damon Lindelof… is doing something that I think Alan Moore actually will appreciate, which is that he’s treating the Watchmen novel as a history book, and he’s imagining the world created by the Watchmen now,” Nelson said. “And he’s using that as a prism through which to examine a lot of issues currently on the surface of American culture and politics.”

Watchmen hits HBO later this year.