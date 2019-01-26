‘Watchmen’ Casts Dustin Ingram In Recurring Role

HBO’s adaptation of Watchmen has just added another major player.

According to a new report from Deadline, Dustin Ingram has been cast in the series in a key recurring role. As with most of the show’s characters, details about exactly what role he’s playing are being kept under wraps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ingram is known for his roles in Sun Records, as well as the new Freeform series Good Trouble.

The actor joins a pretty stacked cast Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, James Wolk and Hong Chau.

Watchmen will serve as a love letter to the iconic DC Comics graphic novel of the same name, while forging its own narrative territory.

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago,” executive producer Damon Lindelof wrote in a social media post when the series was in its early stages. “Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted.”

“They will, however, be remixed.” Lindelof continued. “Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.”

Are you excited to see Ingram join the cast of Watchmen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Watchmen is expected to debut on HBO sometime in 2019.