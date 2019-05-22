Will Smith Tells Hilarious Story About Jaden Wearing a White Batman Suit to Prom

Will Smith has gone up against the dark knight in the past, when the actor previously portrayed Floyd Lawton/Deadshot in 2016’s Suicide Squad. As Smith revealed during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Batman created a pretty amusing challenge for him, when his son Jaden decided to dress as the caped crusader in 2015. The attire, which Jaden wore to a prom that he was invited to, caused a bit of a conflict with the family of the girl who invited him.

“I got the emergency call, okay?” Smith explained. “So a girl asked Jaden to go to her prom, so Jaden decided he was going to wear a white Batman suit to her prom. So he informed her the night before, at which point she told her father, and Jada and I get the emergency call. And her father’s like ‘Hey guys, Jaden just informed Mecca that he’s going to wear a Batman suit to her prom. And I’m just calling you guys for a little help here.’ And Jada said ‘Sir, listen. I am really sorry, but here’s the truth. Just tell her to uninvite him!’ She was like ‘It is going to be no problem with this family. Jaden is not a prom date kind of kid.’”

After that call, Smith attempted to convince his son not to wear the Batman suit, only for things to not really go as planned.

“So I tried to talk to him, I was like ‘Jaden, man. It’s the girl’s thing, man. You can’t wear a Batman suit to the girl’s prom, man.’” Smith continued. “And he said ‘Dad, I’ll compromise. I’ll wear a tie.’ And he ended up putting a tie over the Batman suit. So the next day, he’s like ‘Dad, I promise, it will be the best time of her life.’ And the next day, he comes in and shows me that he was trending, #1 – Jaden Smith, with the Batman suit at the prom. It was trending #1. And #2 was ‘ISIS’. And he looked at me and he said ‘Dad, I agree with you that something’s wrong with the world. It’s not me.’”

As those who have kept an eye on the Smith family probably know, Jaden has gotten some surprising mileage out of that white Batman suit, donning it in a music video for a song called “Batman”, and even wearing it to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding.

“I wore the Batman suit to heighten my experience at the wedding and prom which was fun, but also at the wedding I felt as though I needed to protect everyone there and needed to have the proper gear to do so,” Jaden said of the style choice.

