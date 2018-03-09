Here’s How You Can Win A ‘Justice League’ Movie Prize Pack

Justice League is about to land on home video, but a few fans can win an amazing prize pack from ComicBook and Warner Bros.

ComicBook.com has teamed up with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment to give one lucky fan an awesome Justice League prize pack, and you definitely will want to enter for your chance to win. The prize pack will include a Blu-ray combo pack of Justice League of course, but that’s not all.

You’ll also get a fancy new Blu-ray player to play that Justice League Blu-ray on, as well as a slick new flat screen TV to watch it on. Plus you’ll also get a digital code for the Justice League VR game, you know, for when you’re bored of watching the movie.

While only 1 fan will win the grand prize, 15 other fans will win a digital copy of Justice League, so you’ll want to make sure you enter above.

The Justice League 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack will contain the following special features:

Road to Justice

Journey alongside DC comic creators as they explore over fifty years of the Justice League, from comic books to animated adventures to their cinematic debut.

Heart of Justice

Discover the heart, soul and mind of the Justice League, as the cast and filmmakers share their admiration for DC’s iconic Trinity: Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.

Technology of the Justice League

From Batman’s arsenal to Cyborg’s alien tech, interface with the Justice League database to learn their most advanced secrets.

Justice League: The New Heroes

Join Ray Fisher on a personal tour to meet the newest members of the Justice League: Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.

The Return of Superman

Bonus scenes not seen in theaters

Steppenwolf the Conqueror

Join actor Ciarán Hinds and the filmmakers as they reveal the story behind mankind’s ancient enemy and the Justice League’s greatest challenge.

Scene Studies: Revisiting the Amazons

Scene Studies: Revisiting the Amazons

Scene Studies: Wonder Woman’s Rescue

Scene Studies: Wonder Woman's Rescue

Scene Studies: Heroes Park

Scene Studies: Heroes Park

Scene Studies: The Tunnel Battle

Scene Studies: The Tunnel Battle

Suit Up: The Look of the League

Costume Designer Michael Wilkinson explores the innovation and artistry that goes into creating the costumes of DC’s iconic heroes.

Justice League is avaiable on Digital HD now, and hits Blu-ray and DVD on March 13.