‘Wonder Woman 1984’: First Look at Gal Gadot in Costume

She’s back! Gal Gadot has revealed a new look at Wonder Woman in the upcoming DC Films sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

While a previous photo of Diana was shared online last week, this is the first official photo of the Amazon princess in her full Wonder Woman costume in the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

In addition to this photo and the previous photo of Diana, another photo was also revealed that officially confirmed Chris Pine’s return as Steve Trevor in the film despite Trevor’s apparent death at the climax of the first Wonder Woman movie.

Director Patty Jenkins previously spoke about the film’s plot at CinemaCon, saying that the 1980s setting of the film will hold temptations for Diana.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

Jenkins has also previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to establish her history by telling her origin story.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Wonder Woman will reportedly get to unleash her full power against one fo her oldest comic book foes, Cheetah, who will be played by Kristen Wiig in the film. Their conflicted will reportedly be borrowed from a popular comic book storyline.

Are you excited to see Wonder Woman in the 1980s setting? How do you think the era will affect the story of the Wonder Woman sequel? Are you glad to know that Chris Pine will be back as Steve Trevor? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open on November 1, 2019.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.