Wonder Woman 1984: Diana Prince “Takes Over” Gal Gadot’s Instagram

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max on Friday, and no one seems more excited than Gal Gadot. The star has decided to spend the next couple of days posting on Instagram as her beloved character, Diana Prince. We saw her giving some love to Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), but Diana has a whole lot more to say on the social media site. She's done everything from pay tribute to her mother and friends to showing off a little peek at her job.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gal Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

You can check out the posts from "Diana Prince" below...