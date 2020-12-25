Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Has Fans Thirsting For Chris Pine

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally hitting select theatres and HBO Max on Friday and there are a whole lot of things for fans to be excited about. One person that people cannot wait to see return is Chris Pine, who is reprising his role of Steve Trevor. The character died in the first movie, but the events of 1984 are bringing him back in a whole new era. Franchise star Gal Gadot took to Instagram this week to share some photos of Pine as Trevor, and fans are already thirsty.

"Him... With love, Diana," Gadot wrote. Many people commented on the post, including Michelle Pfeiffer, who replied with a "❤️." HBO Max also commented, writing, "Hard agree. Him 😍." Billy Zane also chimed in with an "Ace." Many fans took to the comments to write about how Steve and Diana are their "favorite ship" and others wrote things like "absolute babe." You can check out the images and comments in the post below:

Recently, Gadot commented on whether or not there will be a third Wonder Woman movie. When asked, Gadot told Variety, "We have no idea. You never know. I would love to do another one if the story is great and with Patty [Jenkins] of course. But I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see." Gadot added that a third movie would be "nice closure."

"We'll see what happens. I really don't know," director Patty Jenkins told The New York Times when asked if a third Wonder Woman might follow Rogue Squadron, her Star Wars feature film just announced at Disney-owned Lucasfilm. "I know that I'd love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don't know that I would if there wasn't."

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gal Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Are you excited to see Chris Pine return as Steve Trevor? Are you hoping for a third movie? Tell us in the comments!

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters in the United States on Christmas Day, as well as on HBO Max.