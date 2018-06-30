Steve Trevor’s Fanny Pack Returns in New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Set Photos

The latest set photos from Wonder Woman 1984 bring a bit more context — and a heck of a lot more ’80s style.

A new batch of set photos for the upcoming DC Extended Universe sequel have made their way online, which show Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) running out of a museum to hail a cab. You can check them out in the tweet below.

New #WonderWoman set photos! Gal Gadot & Chris Pine were seen running out of a museum while filming today for the new sequel: https://t.co/PVUyyMGXo1 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 27, 2018

Fans will surely be intrigued by these photos, namely because Gadot and Pine are shown in the same costumes they were previously spotted in. So if these photos are any indication, we will probably be getting to see a fair share of Steve Trevor’s delightful neon yellow fanny pack.

The location of these photos is also interesting, as they take place outside of the Smithsonian Museum. Seeing as the first photo of Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Ann Minerva was taken inside that same museum, fans will surely speculate if she is crossing paths with our heroes in this same sequence.

So far, fans have responded pretty well to the film’s ’80s setting, as it will allow viewers to see Diana at a different point in time in her superhero career than in Wonder Woman, Batman vs. Superman, and Justice League.

“She is now at her full powers. We’re raising the bar.” director Patty Jenkins said at Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon panel.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” star Gal Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.