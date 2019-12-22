Wonder Woman 1984 Is Already Finished

Wonder Woman 1984 is six months away from release and director Patty Jenkins finds herself in an unusual position. She’s done with the film. It’s complete. Picture locked and editing done. In most cases, that doesn’t happen until around a month before release, but Jenkins and her collaborators are ahead of the game. “We’re done,” Jenkins told Collider at the CCXP convention in Brazil. “The movie is done. Because it doesn’t come out for a few months, for the first time in my career (which is so great) I was able to say, ‘Hey guys, can you let me fiddle with this? Can you let me fiddle with that?’ So I’m fiddling but the movie is technically done.

“There were even these moments where I remember when we weren’t going to Comic-Con and somebody speculated, ‘Maybe they don’t have enough action.’ I was like, ‘Ah, just wait. You’re going to see our action. You’re going to see ‘there’s no way we just did that’ as a reaction. That’s a year-long process.’ Like just dying to show it.

“I’m actually sitting around in movies where you say, ‘Oh, you always just end and you’re done.’ This time I’m actually sitting around and saying ‘What if we…maybe… I can do a different version of that shot. Can I try a different…? Wow, it’s incredible.’ I’m sitting in an editing room right now playing and seeing if I can pitch back something that I like better. That’s incredible. I’ve never gotten to do that in my life. And if we don’t change anything, we don’t change anything. But if we find something we like then we’ll do that. You know? It’s pretty incredible. Yeah, we’re psyched.”

There were plenty of big special effects shots in the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer that debuted at CCXP. These include Wonder Woman’s golden eagle armor and her swinging from lightning using her golden lasso.

Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. Chris Pine also returns in the role of Steve Trevor. They’re joined by series newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on June 5th. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.