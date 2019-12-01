Wonder Woman 1984 Merch Reveals New Look at Diana Prince

After riding the wave from Joker into the new year, DC Comics fans have a lot to look forward to in the near future. Not only will Harley Quinn comeback with a brand new adventure in Birds of Prey, but we’re also finally getting the long-awaited sequel to Wonder Woman with yet another period piece for the Amazon warrior. And with the movie releasing next summer, we’re finally starting to get some early glimpses at what fans can expect in Wonder Woman 1984 thanks to some interesting key art being revealed through tie-in merchandise.

New products set to launch alongside Wonder Woman 1984 reveal new images of Diana of Themyscira, showing what fans can expect when the film premieres. Take a look below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve already seen a glimpse of Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman’s new armor thanks to another product release, so fans should expect to see a lot more in the coming weeks. If you’re one who prefers to avoid spoilers, now’s the time to start setting up your social media filters.

Actor Chris Pine is set to return as Steve Trevor, though that will likely come as a surprise for many fans considering the character’s demise at the end of the first movie. But Pine himself addressed the surprising circumstances surrounding Trevor’s return during an interview with Variety earlier this year.

“I found this time, the tables had turned on me as a man, in terms of how I interacted and played on the screen,” Pine explained. “I loved, as the character, my woman. My partner. She’s my partner. So that came to define this man. What a wonderful thing, as a character, to be in love. As a man on screen in a big film, it was interesting because my ego comes out: ‘Well, I want the big f–king fight. Let me climb something.’ And Patty’s like, ‘No, not about you.’ She said ‘not about you’ more times making this film.”

While fans are eager to see what’s coming next for Diana Prince and her continued adventures away from the island of Themyscira, everyone should take solace in knowing that it won’t be long before we finally get our first glimpse at the new DC Comics movie. According to recent reports, the first trailer is supposed to arrive at the comic convention CCXP in Brazil next week.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 5, 2020.