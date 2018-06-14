‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Multiple Easter Eggs Hidden in First Image

The first official images from DC’s highly-anticipated sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, were released online this morning, giving fans plenty to get excited about as the film continues production. In addition to the confirmation that Chris Pine’s beloved character Steve Trevor is in the film, the photos also contained a couple clever nods to pop culture in the ’80s.

In one of the two photos, Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, stares at a wall of TV screens, each of them playing a different program or message. It’s here that fans of 1980s film and television will notice a couple of major callbacks to popular franchises.

The easiest of these to notice is, of course, J.R. from the hit TV series Dallas. Played by Larry Hagman, J.R. was the focal character on Dallas, which ran from 1978-1991. Given that the Wonder Woman sequel takes place in 1984, right at the height of Dallas‘ popularity, it’s no surprise that the series pops up on one of Diana’s televisions. You can spot J.R. and his iconic cowboy hat on the far-left side of the image.

In addition to the Dallas nod, this image also pays homage to National Lampoon’s Vacation, the popular 1983 film starring Chevy Chase. This nod however, it much harder to recognize.

As pointed out in the tweet above, the image of a woman driving a red car is actually from a scene in Vacation, where Clark Griswold (Chase) is driving down the highway and flirts with the driver of a Ferrari. Actress Christie Brinkley played the woman in the movie.

If you were to dissect all of the various TV screens in the Wonder Woman 1984 photo, there are probably a few more references to the 1980s, but none of been discovered just yet.

Did you notice any other Easter eggs in the new Wonder Woman image? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments!

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, and Pedro Pascal, is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.