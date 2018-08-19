New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Set Location Could Provide Major Hints

Based on a new photo, it looks like Wonder Woman 1984 will be quite the globe-trotting affair.

A new set photo, which you can check out below, appears to show “an Egyptian village” being constructed on WW84‘s Canary Islands set.

(PHOTO) An ‘Egyptian village’ set currently under construction on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/jnn46NNneh — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) August 9, 2018

Considering the little that we already know about WW84 — and the fact that filming is also currently taking place in England — this notion of an Egyptian village is a particularly interesting one. There’s a chance that this set piece could have something to do with Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), considering her origin focuses heavily on her archaeological endeavors.

And of course, the nature of the village set in Egypt will surely make fans speculate that another DC Comics character with ties to that region could make an appearance, whether it be Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), Hawkman and Hawkgirl, or even Doctor Fate (who fans have speculated that Pedro Pascal could be playing).

WW84 is set to have Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) embark on an entirely new adventure in 1980s Washington D.C., where she is joined by Minerva, Pedro Pascal’s mystery character, and a somehow-reincarnated Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

“I never want to do more of everything for the wrong reason, and i was very thoughtful of that when working on the second one,” Director Patty Jenkins added. “I don’t even want to go that place in my head, like how do you keep it going etc, etc. It’s not more of anything though it is evocative of what made it great the first time.”

Either way, it sounds like WW84 will give fans even more of the inspiring, powerful hero that fans saw in the first film.

“The thing that I love most about Wonder Woman is that I feel she is us more than other superheroes,” Jenkins revealed. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman in us. She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman in us.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will land in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.