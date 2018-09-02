‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Robin Wright Confirmed For Flashback Sequence

It looks like fans will get to see Robin Wright‘s General Antiope once again in Wonder Woman 1984.

Wright recently spoke to Porter about some upcoming free time she’ll have after a completion of several projects. Those projects include the final season of House of Cards, but also an appearance in Wonder Woman 1984. The interview states that she will be shooting a flashback sequence in Span with Connie Nielsen (who plays Hippolyta) for Wonder Woman 1984.

That’s great and unexpected news. Wright’s General Antiope was a highlight of the original Wonder Woman, but sadly the character died during battle defending Themyscira. While it won’t be in the present, at least we’ll get to see the character grace the screen once more.

Wright won’t be the only returning face in the Wonder Woman sequel, as Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is also alive and well in the new movie, despite the perception that he died towards the film’s end. It seems we were mistaken, and we couldn’t be happier about that.

Wright also has her directorial debut coming up at the beginning of next year, but in the meantime, she is focusing on her clothing line Pour Les Femmes, a line inspired by her trip to the Congo. The clothing line helps to provide economic opportunities for women that find themselves in conflict zones around the world, and the proceeds go to a great cause.

“Buy our pajamas because you are helping a woman start her life again after being raped repeatedly,” Wright said. “It’s pretty simple. Seeing those women have their faith in life again… They don’t want a handout, they want their life back. We just built a school in Lake Kivu with the proceeds. These kids have been standing by, dying to learn – now they can go to school.” I hear the depth of feeling in her voice. “I love it.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins based on a screenplay by Jenkins, Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Jenkins, Johns, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder are listed as producers.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel, and Natasha Rothwell, and a cameo appearance by Lynda Carter is expected.

Wonder Woman is on home video now, while Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters on November 1, 2019.