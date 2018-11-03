‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Robin Wright Speaks Out On What It Means To Be Part Of Sequel

Robin Wright will be reprising her role as General Antiope in Wonder Woman 1984, and she couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of it.

Wright’s character was instrumental in helping Diana become to have the confidence and skill to eventually become Wonder Woman, and despite her untimely death in the first movie will have some sort of role in the sequel. In a new interview about some of her upcoming projects, including the final season of House of Cards, Wright touched on how exciting it is to be involved with the Wonder Woman once more.

“It’s going to be an iconic time: a little Wonder Woman in the vortex of this movement,” Wright told Variety. “And what Wonder Woman, who was created in the ’40s, what does she symbolize? Justice and equality and speaking the truth. So to be a part of that enhancement, as Wonder Woman’s general, it’s so great.”

Hollywood has certainly taken a hit over the past year, and Wright hopes that the ripples of that change will have a positive effect on future generations.

“I really have been on this path of talking about, or wanting to focus on this new generation, the little boys and the little girls,” she says. “Let’s start there. Because we all — women, men — we’ve all just gone through life going, ‘That’s just the way things are.’ I’m guilty of it, too: ‘Yeah, that’s just the way it is,’ if you felt someone cross a line with you. We need to change that tape. It’s not going to be that way anymore. And when you teach the little ones the difference between right and wrong and they grow up with that, that’s going to be a whole new world.”

As for Wonder Woman, we aren’t sure what the flashback will show, but we’re just happy she’s involved at all, and we can’t wait to see what the team comes up with.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins based on a screenplay by Jenkins, Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Jenkins, Johns, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder are listed as producers.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel, and Natasha Rothwell, and a cameo appearance by Lynda Carter is expected.

Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters on June 5th, 2020.

Are you excited for more General Antiope? Let us know in the comments!