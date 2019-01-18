‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Rumor Reveals How Steve Trevor Returns

When Wonder Woman hit theaters, fans were shocked when Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) ultimately met his untimely end. Deader than dead, fans were even more shocked when some of the first promotional stills released from the set of Wonder Woman 1984 showed Pines’ Trevor alive and well.

But how does Trevor return from the dead? According to We Got This Covered, Patty Jenkins and company are introducing another classic DC Comics villain that will revive Trevor from the dead in exchange for a favor from Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot).

The report states Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) will be playing one Maxwell Lord, who’s on a mission of collecting whatever ancient artifacts he can get his hands on, thinking they’ll make him “as powerful as a god.” The rumor goes on to state that Lord is working hand-in-hand with Barbara Ann Minerva until one of the aforementioned artifacts turns her into Cheetah.

Angry at her colleague’s betrayal, Cheetah then turns on Lord and the latter revives Trevor to persuade Wonder Woman to help lord in his fight against Cheetah.

In an interview released late last year, Pine revealed that he was well aware he’d be back for a sequel while the first Wonder Woman was filming.

“Patty had told me her idea somewhere in the middle of the first one and…when Patty gets an idea it’s a pretty powerful thing because you can see the kernel land in the dirt and then all of a sudden it just starts growing and becoming a tree you know, and she could make you do anything,” Pine said to BBC Radio 1. “That happened with a TV show we did and she just fully formed, and then she acts out every part.”

“I mean when she pitched me Wonder Woman there’s not a chance that I wanted to do Wonder Woman. First all it’s not about me. It’s not Wonder Man,” Pine joked. “But we met at this restaurant and she just, there was no script and pitched the story and I was like ‘yes! All day yes. When do you want me to start?’ And that’s the joy and beauty of Patty.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open in theaters well over a year from now on June 5th, 2020. Aquaman is in theaters now and other upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5th, 2019, Joker on October 10th, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020.