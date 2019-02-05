‘Wonder Woman 2’ Working Title Gets an Official Logo

The sequel to Wonder Woman recently began filming, and it looks like the project has already earned some 80s-themed insignia.

A street closure notice for Georgetown, Washington DC, – which is traditionally posted around public areas where a production will be taking place – has recently been making the rounds online. At the top of the notice, which you can check out below, is the Wonder Woman 2 working title of “Magic Hour”, in a perfectly ’80s font design.

This ’80s-themed logo probably won’t be too shocking to fans, as that time period was previously confirmed a few months back. Since then, the project has earned a series of vague logos, one of which could hint at the film being officially titled Wonder Woman ’84.

Fans have speculated about the film’s Cold War time period almost as soon as the first film was released, and have been pretty excited by the official reveal. And it sounds like the time period could lead to something interesting, as it will allow viewers to see Diana at a different point in time in her superhero career than in Wonder Woman, Batman vs. Superman, and Justice League.

“She is now at her full powers. We’re raising the bar.” director Patty Jenkins said at Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon panel.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” star Gal Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

With Wonder Woman 2‘s setting confirmed – and production expected to begin any day now – it’s only a matter of time before more information about the film begins to come to light. As of now, we know that the project will include Kristen Wiig as the DC Comics villain Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal in an undisclosed role.

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.