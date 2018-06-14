‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Officially Confirmed as Sequel’s Title

Warner Bros. and DC Films have officially confirmed that the title of the sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman is Wonder Woman 1984. Production on the film is underway.

The announcement was accompanied by the first photos of Gal Gadot as Diana and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor in the film.

Geoff Johns and director Patty Jenkins both recently teased this title by showing off the “WW84” logo. Fans had some fun mocking up posters inspired by the logo.

Jenkins confirmed that the sequel to Wonder Woman would be a period piece set in the 1980s earlier this year at CinemaCon, suggesting the setting would offer new temptations for Diana.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

There’s plenty of temptations to choose from in 1980s, an era historical characterized by excess, Cold War dread, and paranoia regarding government control and intrusion into citizens’ private lives. It is possible that the specific year, logo, and title were chosen as deliberate homages to George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel 1984.

Jenkins also previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to establish her history by telling her origin story.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open on November 1, 2019.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.