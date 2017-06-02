Wonder Woman’s Chris Pine Denies Multiple Roles Rumor

You don't need to keep wondering. When it comes to Wonder Woman, Chris Pine says he's only been cast in one role. Rumors have questioned whether the actor would play multiple roles in the film since other rumors have indicated that Wonder Woman will take place in in three different time periods - but it seems as if that's not the case.

Speaking with Huffington Post, Pine dismissed the rumors outright and said he would not be taking on other than Steve Trevor on-screen. While some are convinced the denial doesn't cover the possibility of Pine playing an older version of Steve Trevor, most fans are taking the actor's words to heart.

After all, it would've been very difficult for Pine to schedule shooting for other roles (though not impossible). The actor is the current face of Armani Code and the lead star of the rebooted Star Trek film franchise. Pine has his plate full with previous obligations, so there are those who wonder if the actor could've even filmed more than one role.

However, Pine would have made it happen. The actor has gushed about his involvement with Wonder Woman and said he's excited to see Gal Gadot helm the female-led film.

"I think what's really neat about it, is that with all of the Thors and Captain Kirks - I feel like with men at the helm, it's always a revenge cycle thing. It's an eye for an eye, 'we're going to get the bad guys' and then the bad guys are defeated," he told Jimmy Kimmel.

"What I think is really lovely, with having a woman at the helm of this, there's a great deal more compassion and love at the center of the story, which for something as big as a film that this is going to be, and the eyes that will watch it, I think it's a wonderful - the little bit we can do to hopefully inch this universe toward not being as aggressive and violent."

The actor has also praised the film's setting and said his character is a charming guy to play. Speaking about Wonder Woman's World War I setting, Pine said, "It's a period we don't see often; it's usually World War II..We have scenes with, like, 500 extras all in period dress. I'd never been on a film with extras casting as beautifully done as it is here. It highlights a really important point. When background casting is done well, it can make or break a scene. I've got people in deep background that have entire lives. It's awesome, it's actual make-believe land."

And, about his role as Steve Trevor, Pine had this to say. "Steve Trevor is a rogue-ish, cynical realist who's seen the awful brutish nature of modern civilization. He's a worldly guy, a charming guy and it's going to be a great, fun film. There are some incredibly deep, interesting and morally relevant themes."

Since Pine has now addressed one rampant Wonder Woman rumor, fans are hoping he may speak out about another. Many are wondering whether Lynda Carter would cameo in the film given her iconic work with the heroine. However, it does not seem like Pine is at liberty to discuss the issue. During an interview with E! Online, the actor said he couldn't comment on the rumor, prompting fans to speculate more so than ever before.

Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya, Connie Nielsen, and Lucy Davis. The film will be directed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay by Jason Fuch

The film is due in theaters on June 23, 2017.