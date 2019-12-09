Wonder Woman Spinoff Reportedly in Development With Patty Jenkins Producing

Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and company took to a panel at CCXP19 to unveil the first epic teaser trailer to Wonder Woman 1984, the second in the franchise featuring the Justice Leaguer. One tidbit of information that flew under the radar was Jenkin’s confirmation Warner Brothers is now working on a Wonder Woman spinoff featuring the Amazons of Themyscira. While Jenkins won’t be directing the movie, the filmmaker did reportedly confirm she’s already boarded the project as an executive producer.

Sim @PattyJenks confirmou que a WB desenvolve um filme focado nas Amazonas! Ela não irá dirigir, mas trabalhará na produção executiva! Sem maiores detalhes. #MulherMaravilha1984 https://t.co/8Dv9be8llB — @mpmorales (@mpmorales) December 8, 2019

“Yes @PattyJenks confirmed that WB develops a movie focused on the Amazon!” a rough translation of Brazilian journalist M.P. Morales’ tweet reads. “She will not drive, but will work in executive production! No further details.”

After the first Wonder Woman was a runaway hit with critics and fans alike — it ended up grossing $821.85 million worldwide — it’s no wonder WB wants to boost the franchise however it can. The next step in the evolution of the franchise is Wonder Woman 1984, a direct sequel set in the mid 1980s.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins said in a recent interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ’80s myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

There’s no information on when the Wonder Woman Themyscira spinoff will take place or what actors that will be involved in the production.

