DC Announces Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed Virtual Book Tour

It's been a handful of weeks since the release of Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed, one of the latest and most groundbreaking young-adult graphic novels DC Comics has put out in recent years. The book, which is written by Laurie Halse Anderson (Speak, Shout) with art from Leila del Duca (Sleepless, Shutter), reimagines Diana's origin story in a modern refugee context, with truly profound results. As DC recently announced, Anderson will be finding a unique way to connect with fans and readers about the book, even amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson will be participating in a virtual book tour from July 12th to July 27th, with free and ticketed events hosted by bookstores.

The "virtual visits" will be hosted by bookstores in throughout the country, and will see Anderson discussing the project with a wide array of different authors and creatives. All books purchased through participating bookstores will include a free bookplate signed by Anderson.

You can check out a list of the tour dates, as well as how to preorder or sign up for the event, below!

Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed follows a young Diana of Themyscira, who believes that her sixteenth birthday will be one of new beginnings—namely, acceptance into the warrior tribe of the Amazons. But her birthday celebrations are cut short when rafts carrying refugees break through the barrier that separates her island home from the outside world. When Diana defies the Amazons to try to bring the outsiders to safety, she finds herself swept away by the stormy sea. Cut off from everything she’s ever known, Diana herself becomes a refugee in an unfamiliar land. Now Diana must survive in the world beyond Themyscira for the first time—a world that is filled with danger and injustice unlike anything she’s ever experienced. With new battles to fight and new friends to make, she must redefine what it means to belong, to be an Amazon, and to make a difference.

"Most of my writing is of teenagers, so that was really my wheelhouse," Anderson told ComicBook.com. "But what I love about teenagers is their fierceness, their passion for making the world a better place to see it, whether it's being an activist for the Black Lives Matter movement or climate change. They get to that age where their eyes open up and they're like, 'Wow, this place is a mess! Adults, you have really, really screwed up. We'll tell you how to do it.' And I was trying to bring that vibe in young Diana."

Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed is available now.

