DC Announces Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed Virtual Book Tour
It's been a handful of weeks since the release of Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed, one of the latest and most groundbreaking young-adult graphic novels DC Comics has put out in recent years. The book, which is written by Laurie Halse Anderson (Speak, Shout) with art from Leila del Duca (Sleepless, Shutter), reimagines Diana's origin story in a modern refugee context, with truly profound results. As DC recently announced, Anderson will be finding a unique way to connect with fans and readers about the book, even amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson will be participating in a virtual book tour from July 12th to July 27th, with free and ticketed events hosted by bookstores.
The "virtual visits" will be hosted by bookstores in throughout the country, and will see Anderson discussing the project with a wide array of different authors and creatives. All books purchased through participating bookstores will include a free bookplate signed by Anderson.
You can check out a list of the tour dates, as well as how to preorder or sign up for the event, below!
-
July 12, 12:00 PM EST: Old Town Books, Alexandria, VA
Click here to register for free!
-
July 13, 6:00 PM EST: Books & Books, Coral Gables, FL
In conversation with Alex Sanchez (You Brought Me the Ocean)
Click here to register for free!
-
July 14, 7:00 PM CT: Blue Willow Bookshop, Houston, TX
In conversation with Rex Ogle (Free Lunch)
Click here for details!
-
July 15, 7:00 PM EST: Politics and Prose Bookstore, Washington, D.C.
In conversation with Leila del Duca
Click here to register for free!
-
July 16, 6:00 PM CT: Tubby & Coo’s Mid-City Book Shop, New Orleans, LA
In conversation with Alys Arden (The Casquette Girls)
-
July 17, 7:00 PM EST: Brookline Booksmith, Brookline, MA
In conversation with Rainbow Rowell (Runaways)
Tickets required. Click here to register!
-
July 20, 7:00 PM EST: The Ivy Bookshop, Baltimore, MD
In conversation with Jason Reynolds (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and Sam Maggs (Captain Marvel)
Click here to register for free!
-
July 21, 7:00 PM EST: An Unlikely Story, Plainville, MA
In conversation with Jeff Kinney (Diary of a Wimpy Kid)
Click here to register for free!
-
July 22, 7:00 PM EST: Scuppernong Books, Greensboro, NC
Click here to register for free!
-
July 23, 5:00 PM PST: Rakestraw Books, Danville, CA
Tickets required. Click here to register!
-
July 24, 7:00 PM EST: Wellesley Books, Wellesley, MA
Tickets required. Click here to register!
-
July 27, 7:00 PM PST: Kepler's Literary Foundation, Menlo Park, CA
In conversation with Leila del Duca
Click here to register!
Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed follows a young Diana of Themyscira, who believes that her sixteenth birthday will be one of new beginnings—namely, acceptance into the warrior tribe of the Amazons. But her birthday celebrations are cut short when rafts carrying refugees break through the barrier that separates her island home from the outside world. When Diana defies the Amazons to try to bring the outsiders to safety, she finds herself swept away by the stormy sea. Cut off from everything she’s ever known, Diana herself becomes a refugee in an unfamiliar land. Now Diana must survive in the world beyond Themyscira for the first time—a world that is filled with danger and injustice unlike anything she’s ever experienced. With new battles to fight and new friends to make, she must redefine what it means to belong, to be an Amazon, and to make a difference.
"Most of my writing is of teenagers, so that was really my wheelhouse," Anderson told ComicBook.com. "But what I love about teenagers is their fierceness, their passion for making the world a better place to see it, whether it's being an activist for the Black Lives Matter movement or climate change. They get to that age where their eyes open up and they're like, 'Wow, this place is a mess! Adults, you have really, really screwed up. We'll tell you how to do it.' And I was trying to bring that vibe in young Diana."
Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed is available now.
