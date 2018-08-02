‘Young Justice’ Showrunners on When They Found out the Show Would Be Back

It’s been five years since Young Justice last aired on the Cartoon Network and fans don’t have to wait too much longer for the show’s return on the upcoming DC Universe service next year. But while fans have a little bit of time to absorb the news that the show is coming back, the same can’t be said for the showrunners.

In an interview with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con, Greg Weisman revealed that there was a very short window of time between the time they were informed the show was coming back and when the news was shared with the world.

“Ten days before the announcement,” Weisman said. “They talked to us about it being a maybe, but we didn’t know for sure until ten days before.”

Ten days isn’t a lot of time to prepare for that kind of announcement, but animator Phil Bourassa said that they had a little bit of an advantage as they’d already been talking about a Young Justice project.

“We were ready-ish,” he said. “You can’t be completely ready for a project of this scale, but we had been talking about it.”

It’s not completely surprising that they’d been talking about it. The critically acclaimed series was popular with fans. When the show was cancelled in 2013, it left off on a major cliffhanger that fans have wondered about ever since. That fan desire to know what happens next is something that Warner Bros. Television even acknowledged in their press release announcing the series would be coming to DC Universe.

“The fans have waited long enough and it’s time for a first look at one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year,” the release read. “In Young Justice: Outsiders, the teenage super heroes of the DC Universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains, and super secrets. This time, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.”

Young Justice: Outsiders is set to debut on DC Universe in 2019.