Did the ‘Young Justice’ Cast and Crew Tease Artemis Having Kids?

Details are still being kept tightly under wraps for the new season of Young Justice, coming more than five years after the show was first cancelled on Cartoon Network. But when ComicBook.com caught up with the cast and crew of the series, we might have learned an intriguing new detail.

The brains behind Young Justice: Outsiders stopped by the ComicBook.com studio at San Diego Comic-Con where Artemis voice actress Stephanie Lemelin teased some major changes for her character.

“A lot’s changed for me in that five year gap, I had three children,” said Lemelin. “I can’t talk too much about our storyline, but I was just able to draw a lot from my life and all of the maturation that takes place in one’s life as time passes and the different things you go through in relationships at home and at work. They really play with all of that on the show.”

“Now everyone’s gonna think that Artemis has three children,” joked producer Greg Weisman. “And I’m not saying it’s not true.”

“She just gave away her whole storyline,” added art director Chris Bourassa.

The second season, known as Young Justice: Invasion, ended with the Flash family all working together to stop the Reach invasion’s attempts to destroy Earth with Magnetic Field Disruptors. Wally West AKA Kid Flash was not as fast as the Flash or Impulse, and ended up being zapped from existence in a heroic deed that seemed to mimic a classic moment from Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Lemelin offered another tease for how her character is holding up years after Wally West’s disappearance, which took place after the two reunited following Artemis going undercover as a super villain.

“Artemis is still mourning. She’s still in mourning, I can say that is true,” Lemelin said, referring to the brief glimpse of her character in the teaser.

The new season will pick up after the massive cliffhanger from Young Justice: Invasion, in which Vandal Savage steals the massive War World space station and delivers it to Darkseid on Apokolips.

After teasing New Gods technology throughout the series, it seems like concepts from Jack Kirby’s Fourth World are about to take centerstage in a major way. Maybe they’ll also bring back a way to revive Wally, and maybe introduce him to his (possible) children…?

Young Justice: Outsiders will debut on the DC Universe streaming platform in 2019.