‘Shazam’ Director Confirms Zachary Levi Casting

Director David F. Sandberg has made it official, Zachary Levi is DC Film’s Shazam.

The news that Levi will star in Shazam broke yesterday, but Sandberg further confirmed the casting by sharing a picture of Levi to Instagram with the message, “*insert lightning bolt on chest*”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

*insert lightning bolt on chest* A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) on Oct 27, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

If fans are wondering what Levi could look like with that lightning bolt across his chest, they only need to look to BossLogic’s art imagining what Levi could look like as Shazam.

While Levi is playing Shazam, DC Films is still in the process of casting Billy Batson, Shazam’s young alter ego. It is only when Billy speaks the magic word that Shazam, the hero who has fought alongside the Justice League, can be unleashed.

Another report suggests that DC Comics is looking to add Freddy Freeman, also known as Shazam’s sidekick Shazam Jr, to the film. Further reports suggesting that the entire Shazam family, as seen in Geoff Johns’ New 52 Justice League series, is being cast for the Shazam movie, meaning Levi could be leading an entire squad of magically empowered children on the big screen.

One character who will not appear in Shazam is Black Adam, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Instead, Shazam’s archnemesis and occasional antihero will get his own feature film, though it seems inevitable that Shazam and Black Adam will share the screen at some point.

Levi is best known to fans for playing the lead role in NBC’s comedic spy drama Chuck. He is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played Fandral in Thor: The Dark World.

Shazam currently has a 3.55 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the twentieth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are about Shazam by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Shazam will open in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Justice League on November 17, 2017, Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.