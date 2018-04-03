Zachari Levi Calls Out ‘Shazam’ Suit Haters

Who knew DC’s live action Shazam! suit would be the cause of so much controversy??

Though no official image has been released yet, fans have gotten their first look at Zachary Levi’s Shazam costume thanks to a few high quality photos from the set that have surfaced online in recent weeks. The bright colored costume looks a lot like the suit Shazam wore in the animated Justice League War movie, a style which many fans appreciate.

No matter how many people have spoken out in support of the suit, there are still those who have been bashing it online.

Over the weekend, Levi went live on Instagram to answer questions from fans, when one person commented, “WHY THE CRAP SUIT.” Of course, Levi chose to address this and he did so in arguably the best way possible, being totally respectful to the commenter while also slamming the hate for the suit floating around social media.

“‘Why the crap suit?’ WOW! Okay, well I don’t think it’s a crap suit. I think my suit is f—in’ bomb, to be perfectly honest,” Levi said in the live video. “I know that there hasn’t been an officially released photo yet, but there have been incredibly high quality photos that have been released. And I think any of you people out there who are still hung up on what the suit looks like are just wanting to be angry for angry’s sake. I think you’re very insecure, you probably are dealing with some stuff in your own life, and you feel a little powerless, and I’m sorry that you do. Wherever you’re at and whatever you’re going through, I’m sorry that you’re going through that.

“But, I do think you should probably take a second and reflect on why you’re as negative as you are about maybe anything in life, and then re-look at the suit and go, ‘Actually hey, you know what? They’re trying really hard to make something that’s awesome and that pleases a lot of different people,’ because Captain Marvel’s been around for a really long time and has had a whole bunch of different iterations of suits. So, you can’t win ’em all, but you can at least hope that people will give you a fair shake.”

Zac just killed the ones who keep trashing the shazam suit. “I think my suit is fucking bomb” I FUCKING ADORE HIM!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wv0UHxcl7O — karla (@_tronIegacy) April 2, 2018

Levi ended the video by just saying that, if you still aren’t willing to give something a fair shake, than there isn’t much that can be done. “For any of you out there that still don’t think you’ve been given a fair shake, and don’t wanna give us a fair shake, well then, sucks to your assmar, I don’t know what to tell you.”

Not every suit is going to be exactly the way every fan wants it, and Levi understands that. But, as he said, maybe it’s best to give it a shot and wait for the movie to debut before taking to Twitter to slam something as simple as a fictional character’s costume.

How do you feel about the new Shazam costume? Did Levi respond to the haters the right way? Let us know what you think by tossing a comment below!

Shazam!, directed by David Sandberg, is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.