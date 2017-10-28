Here’s What Zachary Levi Could Look Like As Shazam

Yesterday, Warner Bros. and DC Films announced that Zachary Levi will play the titular hero of the upcoming Shazam movie. Now, popular artist BossLogic has imagined was Levi could look like In the role.

BossLogic imagines Levi as DC’s “big red cheese” in a costume that keeps the classic red that the character is known for, gives it an armored look that wouldn’t be out of place in the DC Extended Universe, and gives Shazam’s lightning bolt insignia a real shine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

Had a little time this morning to work on a @ZacharyLevi #Shazam so excited for this movie, hope we get @TheRock Black Adam showing up pic.twitter.com/KfRUPpDulf — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 28, 2017

“Had a little time this morning to work on a [Zachary Levi] #Shazam,” BossLogic tweeted, “so excited for this movie, hope we get [The Rock] Black Adam showing up.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has already been cast in the role of Black Adam, Shazam’s archenemy, but reports suggest that Black Adam will not show up in the first Shazam movie. Instead, The Rock will make his debut in the role in a separate Black Adam movie.

Levi will be playing the superhero Shazam, but DC Films is still in the process of casting Billy Batson, Shazam’s young alter ego. Only by speaking the magic word can Billy become the hero who has fought alongside the Justice League.

There have also been reports that the entire Shazam family – specifically the version from the New 52 universe – is being cast for the Shazam movie, meaning Levi could be leading an entire squad of magically empowered children on the big screen.

Levi is best known for playing the lead role on Chuck. He’s also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Fandral of the Warriors Three in Thor: The Dark World.

Shazam currently has a 3.55 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the twentieth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are about Shazam by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Shazam will open in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Justice League on November 17, 2017, Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.