Zack Snyder Approves Robert Pattinson’s Casting as Batman

Justice League and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder apparently is a fan of Robert Pattinson as Batman. When an entertainment reporter recently shared a link to the news on social networking app Vero, Snyder — someone who’s well known for using the app — took no time at all to “like” the post.

Looks like Zack is as hyped as we are!! #Battinson pic.twitter.com/fPSO3yr8vR — Sam (@SamParkerMetal) May 31, 2019

Pattinson was announced as the new Batman Friday morning after reports surfaced that he and X-Men star Nicholas Hoult were on a shortlist with Warner Brothers. One trade publication reported that while cast, WB is still trying to get Pattinson to agree to terms on doing a trilogy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking over for Ben Affleck, Pattinson, 33, will reportedly play a version of the Caped Crusader who’s very much still in his formative years. The Batman director Matt Reeves previously revealed the film largely have to deal with Batman’s work as a leading detective in Gotham and will reportedly feature a whole slew of villains from the character’s rogues gallery.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves previously told THR. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that.”

“He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been,” the director continued. “I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Since departing Justice League, Snyder’s time with DC-based characters at Warner Brothers seems to have come to a halt. His most recent project, Army of the Dead, is well under-way with pre-production and is slated to be released sometime next year. So far, his cast on the project includes Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista and The Punisher alum Theo Rossi.

What do you think of Pattinson’s casting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The Batman is currently scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.