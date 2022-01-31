Peacemaker Creator James Gunn Responds to DCEU Boycott Campaign

Some fans of Zack Snyder’s Justice League have launched a new campaign. Instead of campaigning for Snyder’s version of the film to be released—you know, since it already has been—some people involved in the group have started to boycott the DC Extended Universe for its new direction. Now, James Gunn, filmmaker behind The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, has responded to one of the aforementioned people by pointing out one studio can have multiple tones and genres throughout its various projects.

“DC is not one thing,” Gunn pointed out. “A beautiful aspect of comics-and films based on comics-is they can be in any genre and for many ages. Most of us are comfortable seeing a variety of feels in our comics, films, and show.”

Gunn then tweeted four different comic book pages with varying art styles, including Watchmen, Batman, The Spectre, and Plastic Man.

The filmmaker has, in a sense, become Warner Brothers’ prodigal son after being let go by Marvel Studios. Though Gunn has since returned to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the Kevin Feige-led outfit, he already also has two DC projects under his belt with a third on the way. Warner Brothers even offered him the Superman franchise at one point, though the filmmaker turned it down.

“First they came to me and said ‘Superman, Superman, Superman,’ and I said ‘I don’t know.’ Then they said ‘what about Suicide Squad,’ and I said ‘no,’” Gunn told Newsweek about following up director David Ayer’s 2016 blockbuster. “Then I thought, well, let me think about it because I loved the Suicide Squad from the comics. I said, ‘What do I have to keep from the last movie?’”

He continued: “They said, ‘You don’t have to keep anything. You can keep the whole team, you can keep none of the team. We love Margot [Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn], we’d love Margot to be involved again, but you don’t need to keep her. You can start from scratch if you want.’”

The first five episodes of Peacemaker are streaming on HBO Max with new episodes dropping on Thursdays.