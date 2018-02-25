Zack Snyder Reveals New Image Of Henry Cavill As Superman From ‘Man Of Steel’

It’s always fun to go through old boxes and see what you find, and for Zack Snyder, that means new pictures from Man of Steel.

Granted, it was a digital box, but the same point applies. Snyder shared a new image of Henry Cavill in his Superman suit from Man of Steel, with the caption “Found this guy.” Some people find old frames, others find X-Men Pogs (yep, that was me), but Snyder finds cool unearthed Superman images. So yeah, a little jealous, not going to lie.

The image itself is from the battle on the streets, as Superman is standing in the middle of several pockets of rubble. You can check out the image below.

You might not realize it, but Man of Steel also acted as a bit of inspiration for Marvel’s Black Panther costume according to costume designer Ruth Carter.

“When I observed Superman’s suit and his texture, I could actually see the musculature underneath was silver. I thought this is fabulous for the Black Panther,” Carter shared with Inverse.

As for Cavill, he would return to the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then once more in last year’s Justice League. What the future holds is unknown, as the status of a Man of Steel sequel or a Justice League sequel is relatively in limbo at the moment. We’re sure we haven’t seen the last of Cavill’s take mind you, but it is just unknown where he will show up again.

Man of Steel was produced on a budget of $225 million and brought in $291 million during its domestic run. It added $377 million internationally for form a worldwide total of $668 million.

Man of Steel holds a 68.08 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, placing it in the #55 spot. On the user rankings side, it holds a 3.57 out of 5, placing it in the #60 spot. You can submit your score here.

Man of Steel is on digital services, Blu-ray, and DVD now. Justice League is available digitally now and hits Blu-ray and DVD in March.

