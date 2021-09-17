Zack Snyder’s Justice League Absolutely Dominated Its First Week of Physical Sales

Zack Snyder’s Justice League absolutely ran away with the #1 spot on the disc sales charts for its first week available on video. The “Snyder Cut” managed to outpace The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — the #2 seller for the week — by a 5-to-1 margin. A boxed set of Snyder’s three DC films — Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League — also cracked the top 20, showing up at #14. The success reflects the success of a trending event on Twitter the day of the disc’s release, where Snyder’s fans tweeted about the movie’s “homecoming.”

The movie won’t have similar success on the digital charts, because Warner Bros. has opted to keep its digital release limited only to HBO Max for now, ComicBook can confirm. If you want to own it, you have to buy it on DVD, Blu-ray, or 4K UHD.

According to Media Play News, which covers the home entertainment market, Blu-ray formats accounted for 75% of Zack Snyder’s Justice League first-week unit sales, with 38% of its total tally coming specifically from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, 37% standard Blu-ray, 25% DVD. All three formats were available at brick-and-mortar stores, and anecdotally we can report that the product was popular enough that some online preorders did not arrive until days after the film’s official release date.

Justice League was originally released in 2017, with huge chunks of the movie omitted or reworked by Joss Whedon at the behest of Warner Bros. After years of fan outcry, the studio finally decided to release Snyder’s Justice League, which morphed into a four-hour epic to be released on streaming.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

After three years of waiting, Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to watch.