Jason Momoa on Justice League Allegations: "I Stand With Ray Fisher"

Aquaman star Jason Moma took to social media today to back claims by his Justice League co-star Ray Fisher that the cast had been abused by Warner Bros. management during the reshoots overseen by director Joss Whedon, who took over for Zack Snyder when the filmmaker left the film during production, following the death of his daughter. Fisher has alleged abusive and disrespectful behavior on the part of Whedon, as well as producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. After initially remaining silent on the matter, Warner Bros. eventually revealed that it had opened a human resources investigation into the allegations when it became clear Fisher wasn't going to quietly forget about it.

Momoa is scheduled to appear in a live-action adaptation of Frosty the Snowman, produced by Berg (who remains the only person to comment publicly about the allegations, denying them and claiming that Fisher is upset about creative differences), which led some fans to believe that Momoa in particular would not back Fisher's version of events. After a blink-and-you'll-miss-it "#IStandWithRayFisher" on his Instagram story last week, he has now doubled down.

You can see his post below.

When Snyder left Justice League, Whedon was presented as a close friend of Snyder's who had been called in by the director personally to put some minor finishing touches in place on the movie. All along, rumors dogged the film that Whedon had been asked to "save" a film that executive had no faith in, and that he was making radical changes. Later, reports claimed that Whedon had been brought in to do rewrites and adjustments on set even before Snyder left.

The cast largely refrained from criticizing anyone involved with the production at the time of the film's release, but in the time since its November 2017 release, it seems clear that Snyder had a great working relationship with the Justice League cast and that his departure had an impact on the mood on set. Fisher, though, is the first to lash out against Whedon directly, saying on social media yesterday that he wanted to "recant' comments he made in support of Whedon at Comic Con in 2017.

Zack Snyder's Justice League, an expanded and remastered version of the movie presented as Snyder had originally envisioned it, is sheduled for a 2021 release on HBO Max.