The Flash: Cyborg Cameo in Jeopardy as Ray Fisher Negotiations Remain Stalled

✖

Ray Fisher's Cyborg cameo in the upcoming The Flash movie could be in jeopardy. According to a new report, negotiations between Fisher and Warner Bros. regarding the appearance have remained stalled for weeks at this point, something that could impact whether the cameo goes forward at all. The news comes among a report that Fisher along with Justice League co-stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot will be participating in a brief reshoot for Zack Snyder's Justice League which is set to be released next year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher is in talks with Warner Bros. to appear as Cyborg in The Flash as there are options in his contract about future appearances, but part of the issue is the substance of the appearance as well as the compensation. Earlier drafts of The Flash had a larger appearance planned for Cyborg, but the current script featured a reduced role. Adding to that, the report notes that sources indicate that the studio exercised its option for The Flash and upped its negotiating price for what is reportedly a "three-scene appearances." Fisher's side reportedly countered asking for double that price, something Warner Bros. turned down and the negotiations have been stalled since.

This isn't the first time that it's been reported that negotiations for Fisher to appear as Cyborg in The Flash are stalled. Last week, a report from The Wrap also noted that Warner Bros. "has not heard back from Fisher since offering the small role back in June", though it didn't indicate anything about failed financial negotiations.

Complicating this entire situation is the ongoing divide with Warner Bros. and Fisher. Earlier this year, Fisher spoke out about his on-set treatment while filming reshoots on Justice League under Joss Whedon, who he specifically accused of gross misconduct and has remained vocal, even after Warner Bros. launched an independent investigation into the behavior last month. Earlier this month, Fisher doubled down on his statements, accusing current DC Films head Walter Hamada of trying to sidestep the investigation. Warner Bros. put out a statement just days prior saying that Fisher was not cooperating in the investigation, claims that the actor quickly denied.

The Flash is looking to start production in March 2021 and is currently set to premiere in theaters on June 2, 2022.

What do you think? Do you want to see Cyborg appear in The Flash movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.