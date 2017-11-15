Zack Snyder's Justice League Superman AAA Anime Exclusive Funko Pop Drops With a Chase

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest AAA Anime exclusive Funko Pop figure has arrived, and it's based on Henry Cavill's Superman from Justice League. The standard version is a limited edition, but if you're extra lucky you'll get the glow-in-the-dark Chase version that features Superman's heat vision ability.

You can roll the dice here at Entertainment Earth where the Zack Snyder's Justice League Superman AAA Anime exclusive Funko Pop is up for pre-order priced at $19.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). GITD Chase editions will be sent to customers at random. The release date is set for July, 2022.

As for Henry Cavill's future as The Man of Steel, he recently revealed that he's waiting for the phone call asking him to don the Superman suit again. But even if it doesn't happen, he was honored to play the role:

"Yeah, it was so much fun. It was the kind of thing where even I, after it's been so long since I put the suit on, professionally," he mentioned. "You look back and you think, 'What a wonderful opportunity. Even if I were to stop acting tomorrow, and go live on a yacht or a steamboat or travel the Med[iteranean]... I can still look back and say I've worn a cape and leaped about the place and entertained some people."

Fans clearly want Cavill to return as Superman, but it seems as though Michael B. Jordan would be a popular choice when it's time to pass the torch. He is currently the betting favorite with Doom Patrol star Matt Bomer running close behind.

