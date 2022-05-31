The Final Star Wars Celebration 2022 Funko Pop Exclusives Are Live
After a long hiatus, Star Wars Celebration 2022 is back! However, Funko fans don't need to make a trip to Anaheim in order to get in on the exclusive Star Wars Pop figures that will arrive at the event. Shared Exclusive Star Wars Celebration Funko Pops will be available to pre-order at their respective retailers starting on May 27th. Everything you need to know about getting your hands on them can be found right here.
Note that all of the Star Wars Celebration exclusives sold through Funko.com and shared retail partners will have the 2022 Galactic Convention Exclusive sticker, so there's no need to try and fight the crowds and the queue on the Funko website in order to reserve shared exclusive Pops. As always, you'll be able to find them all here on eBay after they sell out.
Pre-orders for Funko Star Wars Celebration 2022 Pop figures will begin today, May 27th at 6am PST / 9am EST, and we expect shared retailers to go live throughout the day. Below you'll find all of the new Star Wars Celebration 2022 Pop figure releases. Direct pre-order links will be added when they become available, so stay tuned to this post for updates. UPDATE: shopDisney exclusives have finally gone live.
- Pop! Vinyl: 5pk – Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca – Amazon Exclusive (LIVE)
- Pop! Ride Lando Calrissian In The Millennium Falcon – Amazon Exclusive (LIVE)
- Pop! Star Wars: Concept Series – Darth Vader – shopDisney Exclusive (LIVE)
- Pop! Star Wars: Concept Series 2pk – R2-D2, C-3PO – shopDisney Exclusive (LIVE)
- Pop! Vinyl: Darth Vader – Funko Exclusive
- Pop! Vinyl: Stormtrooper – GameStop Exclusive (LIVE)
- Pop! Vinyl: Luke Skywalker – Hot Topic Exclusive (LIVE)
- Pop! Vinyl: Princess Leia – FYE Exclusive (LIVE)
- Pop! Vinyl: Chewbacca – Target Exclusive (LIVE)
- Pop! Vinyl: Mandalorian Grogo (Diamond Collection) – ReedPop Exclusive
- Vinyl Soda: Luke Skywalker (with Chase) – Funko Exclusive
- Vinyl Soda: Boba Fett (with Chase) – Funko Exclusive
- Pop! & Loungefly Bag Bundle: R2-D2 (Diamond Collection) – Funko Exclusive
Note that Loungefly will also launch a range of Star Wars Celebration exclusive bags and accessories. A list of these items are as follows:
- Bad Batch Wrecker Zip Around Wallet
- Bad Batch Wrecker Cosplay Mini Backpack
- Bad Batch Hunter Zip Around Wallet
- Bad Batch Hunter Cosplay Mini Backpack
- R2-D2 Variants Blind Box Pins
- Droids SWC Exclusive 3" Collector Box Pin
- R2-D2 Cross Body Bag
- C-3PO Zip Around Wallet
- C-3PO Mini Backpack