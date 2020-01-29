My Hero One's Justice 2 Collector's Edition Pre-Orders are Live

The upcoming My Hero Academia video game, My Hero One's Justice 2 from Bandai Namco, is set to arrive on March 13th. Fans of the anime will undoubtedly be happy with this fighter, which going to be chock-full of characters and Quirks.

Superfans might even want to go for the collector's edition of the game, which includes a copy of the game, an exclusive Steelbook, keychains of Deku and Overhaul, a pin, a My Hero Academia shikishi illustration board, and a 7.9-inch Deku figurine with LEDs for $129.99. Pre-orders for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions can be found below:

Pre-orders for the standard game are available here on Amazon and here at Best Buy. Pre-order bonuses include Nomu as a playable character along with an early unlock of two additional characters. Keep in mind that the quantities of the collector's edition will be limited, so get on that sooner rather than later if you're interested.

The official description for the game reads:

"The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

"Play through the anime and experience memorable fights as you relive iconic scenes. Pick up after the finish of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE and see what happens to Deku and the class at UA.

"The cast from MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE are back and they’re now joined by newly added characters from the series. With 40 playable characters, build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain. Fight to build up your PLUS ULTRA meter and pull off quirks in special combos that goes beyond!"

My Hero's One Justice 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.

