New RuneScape: Dragonwilds Poll Asks for Player Input on Next Update

In mid-June, RuneScape: Dragonwilds got its first big update after the game arrived in Early Access. This update added the game’s new cozy mode, harder difficulty options, and the magic skill. Now, Jagex is looking ahead to what’s next on the extended Early Access roadmap for Dragonwilds. But first, the developer is asking for player feedback about the next new skill to arrive in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because RuneScape: Dragonwilds is in early access, the developers have asked for player opinions fairly often. Getting feedback from fans is kind of the whole point of Early Access, and Jagex is taking that to heart as they develop Dragonwilds. Player polls are part of the process, as is general feedback provided via Discord and the Dragonwidls Subreddit. Sometimes, Jagex calls for very specific feedback, like this latest poll to help guide the next update for the game.

Combat in runescape dragonwilds will look different when ranged skills arrive

The 0.9 update for RuneScape: Dragonwilds won’t arrive until September 9th. This next patch is one of the smaller ones in the long-term plan, as December will bring the first new area and major influx of content. However, the September 9th update will bring in the next new skill. Specifically, Jagex will add a new ranged combat skill to the game with its next update. But first, they want players to decide which feature should be prioritized to arrive in the game first.

Latest RuneScape: Dragonwilds Poll Asks Gamers to Choose Their Weapon

Specifically, Jagex is trying to decide between crossbows or throwables as the first ranged skill coming to RuneScape: Dragonwilds. A new post from Mod Doom lays out the details and invites players to weigh in to help the team decide.

Crossbows are, of course, a staple in Runescape, but have not yet been introduced in Dragonwilds. Meanwhile, throwables would allow for chucking AOE damage dealers at your enemies, with a variety of bombs and consumables for gamers to chuck.

Like previous player polls, this isn’t a forever decision. Eventually, both crossbows and throwables could well be added to RuneScape: Dragonwilds. Instead, Jagex is simply asking for players to vote on which should be added first between the two. The winning option will help guide which feature will be added in the 0.9 update, with options to expand on each skill as development continues. Both bows or throwables would likely start out simple, with expanding options arriving with later updates.

To add your opinion to the mix, you can vote in the official RuneScape: Dragonwilds Discord or Subreddit. Jagex will take the results into account while working on version 0.9, which will introduce the ranged skill to the game along with a few more minor updates. This will likely be the last update until the big December 2025 Fellhollow update, aside from potential minor patches to address bugs and other issues.

Which ranged skill gets your vote? A traditional crossbow or the throwables option? Let us know in the comments below!