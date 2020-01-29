The Witcher Season 2 Will Address Season 1's Biggest Criticism, Confirms Showrunner

The Witcher debuted last month on Netflix to record-breaking numbers, but before Netflix knew that it had a big show on its hands, it renewed the series for a second season. And, as you will know, the second season of a television show is often much better than the first season, for obvious reasons. This isn't to say the first season is bad, but it stumbles. For one, smaller character-building moments often take backseat to the first season's larger, somewhat convoluted main story beat. Meanwhile, the show always ate a lot of criticism over its design of Nilfgaardian armor, which is not only one of the worst armor designs in recent memory, but sticks out like a sore thumb in a plethora of examples of excellent costume design.

That said, you'd expected Season 2 to iron out the kinks and the make a smattering of changes based off feedback. In fact, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has already confirmed Season 2 will make changes. And of these changes will be to the aforementioned Nilfgaardian armor.

“Everything about The Witcher has been a real learning process for me,” said Hissrich while speaking to Writer Experience. “It’s the beauty of being able to do this for the first time and then get to come back and do it again. […] Season two is exciting. It’s a chance to look at the mistakes we’ve made in season one and do it better, tell stories better, improve some things, look at what didn’t work, get rid of it and start over... The Nilfgaard armor will be totally different. You have that opportunity [with season two] to go back and course-correct if you want to.”

Unfortunately, Hissrich doesn't go into any further detail, so it remains to be seen how drastically different the Nilfgaardian armor designs will be. That said, "totally different" does suggest a major change rather than a simple revision.

The Witcher is streaming exclusively on Netflix. At the moment of publishing, there's been no precise word when Season 2 drops, but it's expected to release sometime in 2021.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the TV adaptation, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the show by clicking right here.

H/T, Redanian Intelligence.