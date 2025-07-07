GTA 6 Update Indicates No More Release Date Delays

GTA 6‘s release date feels more certain after a new update from Rockstar. Rockstar Games operates behind a big curtain of secrecy. We pretty much never know what’s going on with that studio unless Rockstar tells us. One of the only exceptions to this matter is when Rockstar was hacked back in 2022, revealing an early look at GTA 6 well before anyone was meant to see anything. It would take another full year before Rockstar would actually properly unveil the game with its first trailer, something that they may have felt obligated to do after low-quality gameplay leaks underwhelmed some people. The first trailer came with a big promise, though: a 2025 release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, GTA 6 was delayed to May 2026, much to the annoyance of fans who thought they were months away from playing the game. Given the grand ambition of Rockstar’s vision and the developer’s history of delays, some aren’t certain that GTA 6 will actually release next May. Some think it’s coming next fall at the earliest, but Rockstar remains pretty committed to that May 2026 window. Of course, it will be a case of fans believing it when they actually see it, but there are other signs that Rockstar isn’t bluffing in order to please investors or keep fans happy.

Rockstar Games has begun hiring for various global marketing positions, some of which will be used to localize the game’s marketing campaign in key markets. This suggests that Rockstar will be ramping up its efforts to market the game over the next year and get all eyes on GTA 6 ahead of next spring. Perhaps more notably, these positions are on 12 month contracts, suggesting that Rockstar has no need for all these people after next summer.

New Rockstar Games job listing reveals they’re preparing for a global marketing campaign, supporting the following languages:

– Portuguese

– French

– German

– Italian

– Japanese

– Korean

– Polish

– Russian

– Spanish (Spain & Latin America)

– Chinese (Simplified & Traditional) pic.twitter.com/Ua97TgVZku — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) July 1, 2025

These are temporary positions done solely to help boost the game’s global marketing. It’s unlikely Rockstar would want to hold on to all of these people for longer than they have to, as it would probably be pretty expensive, so it definitely suggests that GTA 6 is on track for next spring.

Of course, contracts can be extended if necessary, but it does indicate that GTA 6 will come out next year at the very least. It’s hard to predict Rockstar’s plans, but this does seem like something we can probably bet on with a higher degree of certainty given the money that is being invested for these positions. Only time will tell, but GTA 6 feels more imminent than ever before.