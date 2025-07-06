Rainbow Six Siege X Exploit Crashes Everyone’s Games, Ubisoft Responds

Rainbow Six Siege X has disabled one of the game’s Operators, as Ubisoft is currently working to resolve an exploit that has been causing a lot of frustration for players. The Operator in question is Castle, and it appears players are abusing one of his abilities to crash matches. The problem seems to be big enough that Ubisoft is now taking drastic steps to fix the game, and make it more fair for players. In a post on X/Twitter, Ubisoft offered some explanation for Castle’s removal, and some context on how long it might take to see the character restored to the game.

“We are aware of an exploit using Castle to effectively end an ongoing match and a fix is in the works to address it,” Ubisoft wrote in a post on X/Twitter. “We will be disabling the selection of Castle in Ranked, Unranked and Siege Cup in the interim. Castle will be restored in these playlists once the fix is in place.”

an exploit involving castle’s barricades has resulted in the character being temporarily removed

The Rainbow Six Siege X Castle crash exploit basically allowed players to rage quit in matches without receiving any kind of punishment from the game. On top of that, it also prevented the team that was winning from receiving Elo. The whole thing was really frustrating, and it resulted in players essentially wasting their time. It’s difficult to say how common the exploit had become, but a number of players on Reddit and X/Twitter had reported seeing players take advantage lately. Now that Castle is gone (albeit temporarily), players don’t have to worry about others using it to rage quit and ruin matches.

While this temporary solution does make sure that players can no longer intentionally crash the game, it now causes some new issues for Rainbow Six Siege X players that use Castle as their main. While Ubisoft works behind the scenes to get a full-time fix in place, the developers are inadvertently punishing people that were playing the game legitimately. In the meantime, that means either finding someone else to play as, or taking a break from the game. Unfortunately, there’s just no way of knowing how long it will take to get a permanent fix in place, but hopefully we’ll see Castle added back before too much time has passed.

This whole situation illustrates one of the more frustrating problems with gaming online in the modern era. On one hand, players have always looked to find exploits that give them an advantage, but there’s something really mean-spirited about intentionally crashing a game to make a winning team effectively waste their time. And now legitimate players are also suffering because they can’t use their main as a result. At the end of the day, it’s just a game, but there’s no reason to make everyone else’s experience less pleasant just because you were about to lose a match.

