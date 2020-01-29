Xbox One Exclusive May Be Coming to PS4 Soon

Last August, Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Insomniac Games, the developer best-known for the series like Spyro the Dragon, Ratchet & Clank, and Marvel's Spider-Man. And with the acquisition, PlayStation also acquired all the intellectual property the developer owns, including Sunset Overdrive, Microsoft's 2014 Xbox One exclusive. For those that don't know, while Microsoft funded the project, Insomniac Games retained the rights to the property. And thus when Sony brought the Calfornia-based studio into the first-party PlayStation family -- presumably to make more Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank, as well as new IP -- it added Sunset Overdrive to its portfolio. And now many are wondering when the Xbox One and PC game will come to PS4 or PS5.

That said, taking to Twitter, Insomniac Games -- out of the blue -- tweeted about Sunset Overdrive. Now, this may be what it looks like on the surface: a completely random tweet about Sunset Overdrive. However, this doesn't make sense. While would a PlayStation-owned studio tweet out about a series PlayStation gamers can't play, unless it's teasing that it's coming to the platform or that a sequel is in development. Personally though, I doubt it's the latter, simply because there's more pressing games for Insomniac to make, such as a new Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank. Further, I can't see Sony greenlighting a sequel until it sees how the first game performs on PlayStation platforms. That said, do I think we could see a port to either PS4 or PS5 or both? For sure. In fact, I would be surprised if we don't see a port on PS4 soon.

For those that don't know: Sunset Overdrive hit in 2014, and it's widely considered one of the better Xbox One exclusives to date. Despite this, there's been no indication that it was very successful, commercially that is. I mean, if it was, Microsoft probably would have made a sequel happen.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should PlayStation port Sunset Overdrive to PS4 or remaster it for PS5? Or should it leave the series behind and focus on other things?