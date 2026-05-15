Steam Machine Price Leak Leaves PC Gamers “Scared”

A Steam Machine price leak, or at least a potential Steam Machine price leak, has left PC gamers scared and concerned for their wallets. The leak comes from a new and small update from Valve involving source code for the Steam Machine. And contained within this source code, there appears to be a giant reveal involving the price of the Steam Machine. There are a few possibilities for future Steam Machine owners to consider, though, some of which aren’t bad news.

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More specifically, there is a new update in the source code containing the hardware reservation system, which reveals Valve has seemingly prepared the system for hardware that requires “thousands” of euros. In other words, the code seems to indicate the Steam Machine will be more than $1,000. There are a few explanations to consider, though.

$1000, 2TB Version, Bundle, or an Error

First off, this could be an error, a bug, or simply a misread. This can’t be ruled out. It is also possible that this is indicative of a bundle that will come with extra hardware rather than the Steam Machine by itself. It could also be for the 2TB version, which wouldn’t ease the sticker shock as much as this being a bundle, but would be better than nothing. And of course, it is possible this is just how much the Steam Machine will cost.

The latest report about the machine claimed the Steam Machine would be somewhere between $600 and $650. So, for both of these things to be true, this leak would have to be a leak of a high-end, premium bundle for the Steam Machine rather than just the Steam Machine or even a Steam Machine and a controller.

Right now, all we have is speculation, but in the absence of official information, and in response to this unofficial information, some Steam Machine hopefuls are getting nervous that they are going to have to fork over more money than they were anticipating.

“I’m so scared, writes one Steam fan of the news. Another adds, “Ultimately, if the 2TB is more than a PS5 Pro, it’s a hard pass as I already have a decent PC.”

So far, Valve has not said a word about this leak and the speculation it has created, and we don’t suspect this will change for a variety of reasons. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.