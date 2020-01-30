The World of Critical Role Book Announced

Penguin Random House is publishing a new non-fiction book about Critical Role. Earlier today, Penguin Random House's Ten Speed Press announced The World of Critical Role, a new 288-page book celebrating the events, characters, and locations explored in the popular Dungeons & Dragons game. Written by Liz Marsham and the cast of Critical Role, the book features a behind-the-scenes look at the show and its growth into the pop culture juggernaut it is today. Not only will readers hear from the players about some of the biggest moments of the game, The World of Critical Role also features over 100 new illustrations by Oliver Berrett. The book will also celebrate the massive community of Critters who support the show through their art, crafts, and cosplay.

The World of Critical Role is the first work between Critical Role and Penguin Random House, a collaboration that was first announced last year by ComicBook.com. As Critical Role expands with an upcoming animated series later this year, we can expect to see more merchandise and books celebrating the world and characters created by the cast. Critical Role also recently announced a collaboration with Wizards of the Coast to publish an official campaign setting book for Dungeons & Dragons, which has become the most pre-ordered D&D book since the release of the Fifth Edition core rulebooks five years ago. Needless to say, Critical Role is a very hot brand right now.

The World of Critical Role will be released in the US and Canada on September 15th, with information on additional territories to follow. Fans who pre-order the book by March 12th can have their name printed into the book as part of a special calligram. More pre-order information can be found at Penguin Random House's website. The hardcover book will cost $35.00, and pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

