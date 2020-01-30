Elden Ring Rumor Reveals Gameplay Details, Shadow of the Colossus Inspiration

Last E3, developer FromSoftware -- the team behind games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- announced Elden Ring, a new PS4, Xbox One, and PC game being made in collaboration with George R.R. Martin, the creator of A Song of Ice and Fire. Upon reveal, neither FromSoftware or the game's publisher Bandai Namco revealed many salient details about the game, and this hasn't really changed. That said, some possible new information about the game has surfaced over on Reset Era, from a leaker named Omni, who has proven in the past to have scoops on FromSoftware games. According to the forums leaker, Elden Ring's open-world is more of a "open-field" rather than the open-world games released by many other developers in the industry.

"As someone who generally isn't into most of the last decades open world titles.. I would say if you're in the same boat as me you don't really have anything to worry about in terms of how Fromsoft is designing their 'open world,' and it's the reason they're pivoting away from even really calling it open-world and moving more towards the distinction of 'open field.'

The leaker continues by noting that while there will be a greater openness to Elder Ring than previous FromSoftware joints, the Japanese developer is trying its best to stay away from open-world trends and simple expanding this openness quality by making the map lager. Rather, the claim is the studio is looking at certain design elements to blend open-sections with corridor-like sections of its past games.

The leaker also notes that the game is directly inspired by Shadow of the Colossus, Team Ico's 2005 classic that is widely considered not only one of the best PS2 games ever, but among the best and most important games of all time. Unfortunately, no further details on this inspiration or connection are divulged, but if you're a fan of Shadow of the Colossus, it sounds like Elden Ring may be your next jam.

Elden Ring is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and currently is without an official release date or release window.