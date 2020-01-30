Mortal Kombat 11 Brings Back Classic and Strange Fatality

Mortal Kombat 11 has added a new fatality to the game, or more specifically, a brutality that is a fatality from yesteryear. Even more specifically, a new Jax brutality has been discovered in the game, and it's actually one of the character's classic fatalities. And if you played Mortal Kombat 3, you will be quite familiar with the fatality that sees Jax grow to an astronomical size and then squash his opponent with his boot.

Now, it's currently a bit unclear how players can unlock the brutality meets fatality, however, it appears that will be available as a reward in the upcoming Towers of Time event that will go down after Joker's Trial Tower runs its course. Anyway, if you haven't seen it floating around Mortal Kombat circles yet, you can check it out below, courtesy of Mr. Alucard.

As you may know, this isn't the first classic fatality to find its way into the game as a brutality, and it likely won't be the last. Previously, NetherRealm Studios has used secret brutalities to add a classic Baraka fatality to the game, and like this new Jax one, it pleased many fans of the long-running fighting game series. That said, what classic fatality will be added next, nobody knows. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a pattern to what characters get old fatalities as new brutalities, but hopefully there will be plenty more added this year.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. As for PS5 and Xbox Series X ports, there's currently been no word of the game coming to the next-gen consoles when they release later this year, but presumably they will in the form of a definitive edition featuring all of the game's DLC fighters.

For more coverage on Mortal Kombat 11 -- including recent news, rumors, leaks, and media -- be sure to peruse all of our past and recent coverage of best-selling 2019 fighting game by clicking right here.