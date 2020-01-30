The Outer Worlds Gets a Nintendo Switch Release Date

Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds is going to release on the Nintendo Switch early this year as planned now that it has a March 6th release date, the developer and Private Division announced on Thursday. The Fallout-style game that sends players to space with a host of unique weapons and characters to interact with previously released on other consoles and the PC platforms late last year with this Nintendo Switch version being the last known platform it’s coming to.

For those who’ve been waiting to pick the game up on the Nintendo Switch or others who just want to double-dip and try it on a different system, you’ll be able to find the game in stores on March 6th for the typical price of $59.99. You’ll be able to download it from the Nintendo Switch eShop, though there will also be boxed versions available through retailers.

If you’re planning on picking up this physical release, just know that the game will follow the trend of past retail releases by only including a download code for the game instead of a physical cartridge.

Once you’ve finished The Outer Worlds on the Switch after its release, you can look forward to that story being continued sometime later this year. Obsidian announced after receiving tons of votes for The Outer Worlds at The Game Awards that the game will be getting more story DLC in 2020, though we don’t yet know what that DLC will look like.

“To all of those who voted for us in The Game Awards, you are all fantastic and we are so grateful for your support," Obsidian said. "The reception to The Outer Worlds has been unbelievable to see, and even just being nominated means a lot. However, the journey isn't over yet as we are excited to announce that we will be expanding the story through DLC next year! Details will be made available at a later date.”

Extras outside of The Outer Worlds and its upcoming DLC include cosplay guides to turn you into the most memorable characters from the game. Those cosplay guides are joined by artwork, wallpapers, and other content that’s all found within the game’s fan kit.

The Outer Worlds didn’t end up winning any of those accolades from The Game Awards, but it did win numerous awards elsewhere including one of the top spots in ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue Awards.

The Outer Worlds releases for the Nintendo Switch on March 6th.