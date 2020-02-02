Sonic the Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz Says Starring in the Movie Is "Like a Dream Come True"

In the clip from a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which you can check out below, host Kimmel asks Schwartz about what it's like starring in the film, being Sonic, and everything that goes with it. While he initially jokes around and points to being unable to be the star of anything with Jim Carrey in it, he ends up answering fairly earnestly, and it's the sort of answer that really warms the heart.

"It's crazy, because I played it in 1991," Schwartz says just under four minutes into the clip. "I was a huge fan of the games, and then when they're making this film, and they asked if I would do it -- it's like a dream come true. 'cause now I get to be the voice [...] maybe some people watch it now, and I'll be the way that they're getting introduced to the character. It's crazy. It blows my mind."

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. As mentioned above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.