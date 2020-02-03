New Video Games Out This Week: Zombie Army 4, 7th Sector, and More

It's February, which means the first Valentines Day of the decade is right around the corner. However, before everyone can love each other for one day of the year, we have new PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One about to release and kick off the month. This week, players will watch Nazi zombie heads explode in slow motion, play soccer with pandas, race dirt bikes in a circle, and murder things as a killer and smiley robot named Tabby. As always, if you want to get the lowdown on the rundown of every single game releasing this week across every single video platform in existence, you've clicked on the wrong link. However, if you simply want to know what new games are dropping this week that are worth checking out, then you're in the right saloon, because that's exactly what is below this needlessly wordy introduction. In addition to brand new releases, there's also a lil' round-up of notable ports towards the bottom of the article. Further, while remasters, remakes, and even expansions are included, minor DLC releases that give your horse shiny armor or four blinks and a head nod of content are not. And neither are early access releases. Lastly, while occasionally a Stadia or mobile game sneaks its way on here, the article is largely focused on PC and console games.

Slide 1 of 7 PICK OF THE WEEK: ZOMBIE ARMY 4: DEAD WAR PITCH: "Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4! Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing new campaign for one-to-four players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon!" DEVELOPER: Rebellion | PUBLISHER: Rebellion PLATFORMS: PC, PS4, and Xbox One | RELEASE DATE: February 4

Slide 2 of 7 RUNNER-UP: KUNAI PITCH: "A traumatic event has shaken the balance of the world. Human life has been mostly wiped out. Robots roam free across the earth. Take control of Tabby, a killer robot infused with the soul of an ancient warrior, and find out its true purpose in this world." DEVELOPER: Turtle Blaze | PUBLISHER: The Arcade Crew PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch and PC | RELEASE DATE: February 6

Slide 3 of 7 Bronze Medal: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics PITCH: "The highly anticipated Netflix series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, comes to life as a thrilling tactical strategy game! Lead a fledgling resistance of Gelfling against their oppressive overlords, the Skeksis, across more than 50 unique turn-based tactics RPG battles. Recruit and customize new allies by assigning them jobs, modifying their abilities, and outfitting them with equipment to ensure victory." DEVELOPER: BonusXP | PUBLISHER: En Mass Entertainment PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One | RELEASE DATE: February 4

Slide 4 of 7 Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3 PITCH: "The only Official Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship videogame is back! Relive the 2019 season with 100 riders of both 450SX and 250SX categories, 15 official stadiums and tracks and, for the very first time, you can join the Official Supercross Teams of the 2019 Championship in the career mode." DEVELOPER: MileStone | PUBLISHER: MileStone PLATFORMS: Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One | RELEASE DATE: February 4

Slide 5 of 7 PandaBall PITCH: "On a tropical island in the middle of nowhere, the world of Pamuria exists. With an array of different environments and no immediate danger, life on Pamuria is perfect! But, when life is that peaceful and ”perfect,” a sense of boredom eventually begins to build up…" DEVELOPER: Get a Game | PUBLISHER: Get a Game PLATFORMS: PS4 | RELEASE DATE: February 6

Slide 6 of 7 THE MOST NOTABLE OF NOTABLE PORTS: 7th Sector PITCH: "Welcome to 7th Sector, which is set in a mysterious cyberpunk world. Immerse yourself on this intricate path, solving different puzzles, facing its dangers, and collecting scattered information to discover the story of this world. Gain control over several different characters, each with its own abilities which can help you navigate world’s devices and machinery. Some of the choices and actions done determine the final outcome." DEVELOPER: Sergey Noskov | PUBLISHER: Sometimes You PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One | RELEASE DATE: February 5