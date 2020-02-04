EA Hints at The Sims 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, New Multiplayer Features

Despite the fact that the next console generation is less than a year away, we still don't know a whole lot about what games to expect on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. While no official confirmation has been made, it looks like one title fans can expect to see, however, is the latest iteration in Electronic Arts' The Sims franchise! In an earnings call (transcribed by Sims Community), EA CEO Andrew Wilson was asked about the series, and specifically about the prospect of seeing a new online version of The Sims. In his reply, Wilson talked quite extensively about what the franchise means to EA, and a bit generally about how things could proceed in the next console generation.

"As Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation – cross-platforms and a cloud of a neighborhood world, you should imagine while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement, motivations – that this notion of social interactions and competition like the kind of things that were actually present in The Sims Online many many years ago – that they will start to become a part of The Sims experience in the years to come.

We are very excited. This is a game that really doesn’t have any competition in its category for delivering and fulfilling these motivations for players and we think of the tremendous growth opportunities for us for many many years to come."

While the concept of cross-platform play and online multiplayer competitions will no doubt excite some fans of the franchise, until an official announcement for The Sims 5 is made, players should take all of it with a grain of salt. Still, the fact that PS5 and Xbox Series X players should have a new installment in the series to look forward to is good news, regardless!

February 4th marks the 20th anniversary of The Sims franchise. In that 20-year span, the series has sold more than 200 million copies, worldwide. With that anniversary very nearly upon us, 2020 would certainly make for a good time for an official announcement regarding the next game in the series. With the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X quickly approaching, it seems likely we'll know more about The Sims 5 sooner, rather than later!

Are you excited about the prospect of a new game in The Sims franchise? What would you like to see from the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!