One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Trailer Reveals Puri-Puri Prisoner, Boros, and More

A new character trailer for the upcoming anime video game One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows reveals several new characters, including some deep pulls that might not have been obvious inclusions. They range from major villains to powerful heroes, with a side of "mostly inconsequential to the plot" thrown in. More the former than the latter, but still.

More specifically, the Bandai Namco-published video game has revealed Boros, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Snek, and Crablante are included. Boros and Puri-Puri Prisoner seem obvious, being a major villain and a Class S hero, but Snek and Crablante play relatively minor roles. The character trailer, which you can check out below, shows all of the above characters in action, and even features some of their signature moves!

It's unclear at this point whether there are still more characters to come, but if there are, Bandai Namco would have to reveal them shortly given the impending release date. There's no glaring omissions at this point, but the roster going as deep as Crablante means that just about anything is possible. Plus, it's not like anyone will use any other character than Mumen Rider, right? So everything else is just gravy.

Here's how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming anime video game on its official website:

"Experience the world of ONE-PUNCH MAN for yourself in 'ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS'! Form a team of your favorite heroes and villains, grow your techniques and see who reigns supreme in this ONE-PUNCH MAN game!"

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming anime video game right here.