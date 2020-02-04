PlayStation Now Adding 3 Great Games This Month

PlayStation Now subscribers are getting a diverse selection of games to play throughout February and beyond now that thanks to three new titles that have been added this month. Those three games are The Evil Within, Lego Worlds, and Cities: Skylines, games that set players on very different journeys and help bolster the PlayStation Now lineup. Their arrival means that several other games are almost on their way out the door though, so you’ll have to split your time between these and games already in PlayStation Now before the latter depart.

Sony announced the new PlayStation Now additions on Tuesday with an overview of each one provided to help subscribers get started. Lego Worlds and Cities: Skylines are two games which could be compared to one another in a way since they task players with flexing their creative muscles to build and thrive in their own worlds, but The Evil Within stands out as both the headliner and a spectacular horror game from Tango Gameworks.

“Developed by Shinji Mikami and the talented team at Tango Gameworks, The Evil Within embodies the meaning of pure survival horror,” PlayStation said about the new PlayStation Now game. “Highly-crafted environments, horrifying anxiety, and an intricate story are combined to create an immersive world that will bring you to the height of tension. With limited resources at your disposal, you’ll fight for survival and experience profound fear in this perfect blend of horror and action. (Available to download (PS4 system only) and stream.)”

These new PlayStation Now games follow January’s big PlayStation 4 exclusives Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both of those are still available, but they’ll be leaving the subscription service on April 7th. Sonner than that, we’ll see PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Formula 1 2019 leave the service on March 2nd.

While the PlayStation Now news is welcome for anyone who’s already got a PlayStation Now subscription, the thing most PlayStation fans have their eyes on right now is the impending news about Sony’s next console. There’s been talk of how much the console might cost, but it looks like that factor might depend somewhat on how much the Xbox Series X will go for. Sony’s at least gearing up for something now that a site for the PlayStation 5 has gone live to say the console is coming, but it also said Sony wasn’t ready to show its hand just yet.